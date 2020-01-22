Art Center to “Paint the Town Red”

The Salina Art Center is ready to “Paint the Town Red”. It will host its annual fundraiser gala “Paint the Town Red” at the end of the month.

According to the organization, they will be making a special announcement about 2020 programming at the event.

Guests are invited to ignite the night and enjoy a red carpet event unlike all others. Painted with passion and dipped in culture, the night will cater to the curious. Indulge, imbibe and experience the decadence of bold offerings from local creatives in the culinary, musical, and visual arts.

Chairpersons for this year’s event are Laura Easterday and Connie Burkett. Local Chef Tyler Gallagher, Seraphim Bread, has created a unique menu paired perfectly with wine selections to dazzle guests. Following dinner, dance the night away to The Blades. Signature cocktails have been designed by Voo mixologist, Shiloh. Special attractions include caricature artist BeeJay Hawn and dinner music by Jazz Tangent. Finally, guests can play games and win great prizes including a bottle of 2019 Signature Barrell Bourbon selected by Brooks Liquor and other elite spirits, exclusive art pieces, gift cards to local businesses, event tickets, gift baskets, and much more all generously donated to support the event.

Paint the Town Red is supported by sponsors including Bennington State Bank, Vortex, Great Plains Periodontics and Implant Dentistry, Repco Bakery Solutions, Crown Distributors, 638 Events LLC, The Voo, Jones Gillam Renz Architects, Shannon & Jo Buchanan, The Blades, Gerken Rent-All, Dahx & Colleen Marrs, and Morrie & Sydney Soderberg.

The “Paint the Town Red” gala will be Friday, Jan. 3st, from 6-10 pm at 638 Events, LLC, 638 Francis Ave. To accommodate growing ticket sales, we have moved this event from the Art Center Warehouse to 638 Events LLC

Proceeds from the annual gala support artists-in-residence, exhibitions, and children’s programming for 2020. Tickets include dinner, dancing, and wine and are on sale now at www.salinaartcenter.org.

Salina Art Center exhibitions and programming are funded by Art Center donors, patrons, members, sponsors, area foundations, and the City of Salina. Less than 12% of the annual budget comes from public sources. To learn more about how you can support the arts through the Salina Art Center and Salina Art Cinema visit www.salinaartcenter.org.