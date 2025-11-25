Art Center Receives Highest National Recognition

The Salina Art Center has again achieved accreditation by the American Alliance of Museums, the highest national recognition afforded to the nation’s museums.

According to the Art Center, accreditation signifies excellence to the museum community, to governments, funders, outside agencies, and to the museum-going public. Salina Art Center has been accredited since 1991. All museums must undergo a reaccreditation review at least every 10 years to maintain accredited status.

Alliance Accreditation brings national recognition to a museum for its commitment to excellence, accountability, high professional standards and continued institutional improvement. Developed and sustained by museum professionals for over fifty years, the Alliance’s museum accreditation program is the field’s primary vehicle for quality assurance, self-regulation, and public accountability. It strengthens the museum profession by promoting practices that enable leaders to make informed decisions, allocate resources wisely, and remain financially and ethically accountable to provide the best possible service to the public.

“Reaccreditation from the American Alliance of Museums is a tremendous honor and a testament to the dedication of our staff, board, and community. As a non-collecting art museum, we are constantly evolving and responding to artists, ideas, and the needs of our region. This process affirmed the strength of our programs, our educational impact, and our commitment to creating meaningful experiences for every visitor. Accreditation strengthens our ability to bring innovative exhibitions and learning opportunities to Salina and ensures we continue to operate at the highest level of professional standards.” Says Misty Serene, Executive Director of Salina Art Center.

Of the nation’s estimated 33,000 museums, roughly 1,100 are currently accredited. Salina Art Center is one of only 11 museums accredited in Kansas.

Accreditation is a very rigorous but highly rewarding process that examines all aspects of a museum’s operations. To earn accreditation, a museum first must conduct a year of self-study, and then undergo a site visit by a team of peer reviewers. AAM’s Accreditation Commission, an independent and autonomous body of museum professionals, considers the self-study and visiting committee report to determine whether a museum should receive accreditation.

“Accreditation is a monumental achievement,” said Marilyn Jackson, AAM President & CEO. “The process demonstrates an institution’s commitment to best practice and is flexible enough to be accomplished by museums of any size.”

Founded in 1978, the Salina Art Center is a 501(c)3 creating exchanges among art, artists, and audiences that reveal life. The Art Center’s galleries, Art Center Cinema, and Warehouse are located in the heart of downtown Salina, KS. Learn more online at www.SalinaArtCenter.org. Supporters include artists, educators, and community members who envision a center to engage people in art experiences of quality, relevance, and significance to our global community. A heartfelt thank you to our patrons, sustainers, advocates, and benefactors for their generosity. Sponsored in part by the State of Kansas through the Kansas Arts Commission and the National Endowment for the Arts. Salina Art Center exhibitions and programs are supported in part by donors, members, underwriters, foundations, and the City of Salina.