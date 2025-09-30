Art Center Presents Native-Led Exhibition

An exhibit now on display at the Salina Art Center brings together leading contemporary Indigenous artists from across the country.

According to the Art Center, “ReVision” is a bold and transformative exhibition curated by by Taiomah Rutledge (Ojibwe / Meskwaki / Dakota). Now open through January 4, 2026, it is more than an exhibition—it is a platform for dialogue, learning, and connection.

Featuring 20 artists, ReVision challenges outdated perceptions of Native art and celebrates the present-day innovation, relevance, and depth of Indigenous creativity.

“ReVision is about reclaiming cultural narratives through a contemporary lens. Through acts of community building we create networks and experiences that bring our authenticity, relevance, and belonging into the present tense with unexpected familiarity.” says Guest Curator, Taiomah Rutledge.

Visitors will encounter a diverse range of mediums—from painting and sculpture to film and collaborative installations—all rooted in Indigenous worldviews and lived experiences. Beyond the gallery walls, the exhibition offers a dynamic schedule of artist-led workshops, film screenings, and discussions, designed to deepen understanding and foster meaningful community dialogue.

“Curated by an Indigenous voice, ReVision showcases the largest group of Native American contemporary artists showing together anywhere Kansas. The exhibition invites us to experience stories and cultures that deepen our understanding of community, heritage, and the vitality of Native art today.” says Executive Director, Misty Serene.

Featured Artists Include:

Kalyn Barnoski (Cherokee Nation / Muscogee Creek), Mona Cliff (Aaniiih / Nakota), Mahpiya Benoist (Lakota Sioux), Travis Benoist (Lakota Sioux), Keely Denning (Shawnee), Ric Dunwoody (Pawnee / Otoe / Wyandotte), Sloane Dyer (Choctaw / Prairie Band Potawatomi), Autumn Gary (Mohawk / Kanien’kehá:ka), Steven Grounds (Navajo / Creek / Yuchi / Seminole), Hinglu Huber (Jiwere / Baxoje), Timi Huber (Jiwere / Baxoje), Reuben IronHorse Kent (Iowa(y) / Otoe-Missouria / Kickapoo), Josh Johnico (Choctaw / Hopi), Rodrick Pocowatchit (Comanche / Pawnee / Shawnee), Tokeya Richardson (Oglala Lakota / Haliwa-Saponi), Rachel Riedel (Shawnee), Giizhig Rutledge (Ojibwe / Meskwaki / Dakota), Kineu Rutledge (Ojibwe / Meskwaki / Dakota), Taiomah Rutledge (Ojibwe / Meskwaki / Dakota), Carly Treece (Mvskoke / Cherokee).

Key Public Programs

Sept. 18: Wedel Financial Group Presents Throwback Thursday: Smoke Signals. 6PM at the Cinema. (150 S Santa Fe)

Sept. 24: Exhibition Opens – Participate in a hands-on ledger animal activity in the Artery.

Oct. 3: First Friday Opening Reception – Meet the curator and featured artists. 5-7 PM

Oct. 16: Wedel Financial Group Presents Throwback Thursday: Powwow Highway. 6PM at the Cinema. (150 S Santa Fe)

Oct. 17: Curator Talk with Taiomah Rutledge. 5 PM

Dec. 11: More than a Caricature – Short Film Showcase by Comanche filmmaker Rodrick Pocowatchit, including his 2025 documentary The Heartbeat of the Heartland. 6PM at the Cinema. (150 S Santa Fe)

Dec. 13: Road Trip Saturday – A cultural day trip to Wichita featuring the Smithsonian traveling exhibition Americans and the Wichita National All Craft Media Exhibition.

Monthly Second Saturdays and Art Byte gallery talks offer hands-on and conversational experiences.

For a full schedule of programs, visit https://www.salinaartcenter.org/galleries

ReVision is sponsored in part by Friends of the Salina Art Center and the State of Kansas through the Kansas Arts Commission and the National Endowment for the Arts. Additional support is provided by the Horizons Grants Program of the Salina Arts & Humanities Foundation, a private donor group.