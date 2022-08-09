Salina, KS

Art Center Plans Artist Reception

Todd PittengerAugust 9, 2022

The public is invited to a free artist reception at Salina Art Center on Thursday of this week from 5-7 pm, with artist Mike Miller giving remarks at 6pm.

According to the Art Center, Grains of Sand by Mike Miller is on display until September 4, 2022 at Salina Art Center, 242 S. Santa Fe.

Gallery hours are Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday from 11am-5pm, Friday 11am-7pm, and Sunday 11am-3pm. Admission is FREE, donations are welcome.

Mike Miller is best known for his Machine-Nature Interface series of sculptures. These machine-nature forms combine a natural object with a man made object, creating a machine that produces an original movement or action. Most of Mike’s works are kinetic, whether powered by a motor and salvaged gears, hand crank, the wind, or kids on a swing set. The movements produced echo the machinations of nature itself- plants’ production of oxygen, the orbit of a moon around a planet. As man made machines and nature made machines advance the difference between the two becomes indistinguishable. Mike was born, raised, and educated in Kansas and finds inspiration and materials for both the machine and the nature aspects of his work around his home and studio in rural Butler County.

Photo by Hannah Crickman

