Art Center Planning “Summer Speakeasy” Fundraiser

The Salina Art Center invites the community to step back in time and end the summer in style at The Summer Speakeasy, a prohibition-era inspired fundraiser, on Saturday, August 30 from 8 to 10 p.m. at the Salina Art Center.

According to the organization, the event is inspired by the prohibition era. Guests are encouraged to dress in vintage attire.

Guests will sip handcrafted vintage cocktails, take a turn on the dance floor, and enjoy the smooth sounds of Jazz Tangent. The evening begins with a cocktail hour, jitterbug dance lesson, followed by open dancing with Jazz Tangent. Vintage attire is encouraged—dress to dazzle.

All proceeds from The Summer Speakeasy will directly support the Salina Art Center’s programs and operations, including its Galleries, Cinema, and Warehouse Education Studio. Guests will also have the opportunity to make additional contributions during the evening to further support the Art Center’s mission. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, contributions may be tax-deductible.

Whether attending to dance, mingle, or simply soak up the atmosphere, The Summer Speakeasy with Jazz Tangent promises a night of music, movement, and memories—all in support of the arts.

Event Details

Date: Saturday, August 30, 2025

Time: 8:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Location: Salina Art Center, 242 S. Santa Fe Ave., Salina, Kansas

Admission: $75 per couple; $40 per person

Registration: Advance registration is required. Space is limited

