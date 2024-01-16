Art Center: New Deal For New Year

By Todd Pittenger January 16, 2024

The Salina Art Center Warehouse Education Studio is offering a new deal for new memberships in the new year.

According to the organization, they are offering $5 memberships at the Warehouse for new members.

New members are invited to come explore the Warehouse and use the equipment for $5. Equipment  includes:

  • Various art tools

  • Pottery Wheels

  • Easels

  • Saws

  • Hollander Beater

  • Hydraulic Press

  • Printing Press

  • Light table

The Warehouse offers open studio time for members, and members also have a wide variety of classes in which they can enroll.

The Salina Are Center Warehouse Education Studio is a 4,500 square feet living and working space for artists-in-residence and education studio for all art classes.