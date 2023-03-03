Art Center Gala Raises $78,000

It was a “groovy” night as Salina Art Center hosted their annual Gala fundraiser to celebrate Anniversary45. The Studio54 themed-night welcomed guests in their disco party attire and raised over $78,000 in cash, gifts, and services to support Art Center programs funded through the Salina Art Center Endowment Foundation.

According to the organization, the Annual Gala proceeds create opportunities for hundreds of children and adults to attend classes, workshops, and special programs through Salina Art Center each year.

The Salina Art Center is in historic downtown Salina, Kansas, and has a national reputation as an innovative, artist-supportive, and audience-responsive institution. Creative approaches to programming have positioned the Art Center as a regional leader using art as a catalyst for generating conversations around ideas and issues relevant to personal and community development.

The Art Center carries out its mission through visiting artists, education, exhibition, film and video, and outreach programs designed to provide everyone with meaningful experiences through active encounters with viewing and making visual art. The Art Center has three distinct facilities: the Art Center, which houses a contemporary art museum and administrative offices; the Art Center Cinema, a movie theater for first-run independent, documentary, and international films; and the

Warehouse Education Studio, an artist maker space and education facility that includes a ceramics studio.