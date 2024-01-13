Art Center Gala: “Hammers and High Heels”

The Salina Art Center is under construction, but that won’t stop this year’s gala from being over the top.

According to the organization, “Hammers and High Heels” is scheduled for Feb. 3rd at The Venue. Tickets are on sale now at www.SalinaArtCenter.org.

The Art Center’s Annual Gala fundraiser supports engaging and innovative programming for everyone. Nearly 3,000 children and adults attended classes, workshops, and special programs annually through Salina Art Center, Warehouse Education Studio, and Art Center Cinema. Studies show that art programming improves the health and wellness of an entire community, contributes substantially to economic development, and supports the overall academic performance of its youngest citizens, helping to inspire the workforce of tomorrow.

This year’s gala takes a fashionable look at construction. Ten artists and fashion designers have created unique designs that will walk the runway on gala night. The designs are created entirely from construction materials. Artists are using guttering, electrical wire, duct work, sandpaper, fencing, drains, plumbing materials, concrete, and more. “I love a creative challenge, and this project offers just that, with its rare demand for combining a light-hearted design approach with a serious execution process. I often wind up doing research in building supply stores, but usually in quest of a single solution—never with the wide-open abandon necessary for this adventure,” says Connie Burket, one of the artists chosen to share her design and compete for a $1,000 prize.

The public can see each design by following the Salina Art Center on Facebook and Instagram. People can vote for their favorite design with donations to the Art Center. At the end of Gala night, one artist will be awarded a $1,000 cash prize sponsored by Hutton Construction. Voting ends at 8:30 PM on Feb. 3, 2024.

The Gala is the result of hard work by many volunteers. The Art Center is fortunate to have volunteers serve in multiple capacities throughout the year. The Gala committee consists of community leaders and Art Center patrons. In addition to the fashion show, this year’s gala includes a catered dinner by Yaya’s Euro Bistro, William Cole wine, an open bar, and a live auction of six unique experiences and items you can only find at the Art Center Gala. Following the gala dinner, guests can get down on the dance floor with DJ Carbon at the Hutton After Party. Tickets for the Gala are $150 per person, and RSVPs are due by Jan. 18, 2024. For guests who don’t want to do the entire event and After Party, a $60 ticket is available for only the After Party and includes an open bar and dancing.

Artists participating in the fashion show include:

Connie Burket – Salina

Malissa Long – Haysville

Seferino Ramirez Jr – Wichita

Meg Shaimes – Salina

Jade Chaput – Concordia

Summer Sasarita – Bennington

Lacie Austin – Lucas

Grace Richardson – Lenexa

Karin Clark – Hutchinson

Edward Faun – Wichita