Art Center Cinema Reopens Friday

A revamped Salina Art Center Cinema will reopen on Friday.

The cinema, which screens independent and award-winning films, closed in late June to undergo an overhaul.

Along with technology upgrades, the most visible part of the project is new seating for the cinema. Lounge-type luxury seating has replaced the traditional movie theater seats. The theater also has new carpeting and lighting.

The cinema will officially reopen with a ribbon-cutting at 3:00 Friday afternoon.

The first film to debut in the revamped cinema Friday evening will be Wes Anderson’s “Asteroid City”. Then on Saturday a Wes Anderson movie marathon is planned featuring:

Asteroid City 6 PM

Royal Tenenbaums 8:30 PM

Rushmore 11 PM. Free hot dogs will be served to ticket holders at 8:00 Saturday night.

_ _ _

Salina Art center Cinema

Photo via Salina Art Center Cinema