Art Center Cinema Partners With Angel Studios

The Salina Art Center Cinema is collaborating with a faith- and family-focused studio.

The cinema will host a special limited engagement screening of “The Last Rodeo”, May 30 through June 2, in partnership with Angel Studios.

In The Last Rodeo, a retired rodeo legend risks it all to save his grandson. Haunted by a painful past and desperate to reconnect with his estranged daughter, he becomes the oldest contestant to enter a high-stakes bull-riding competition. The film delivers a powerful story about healing, legacy, and the strength of family.

“This film is a heartfelt story about resilience, redemption, and standing up for those you love,” said Misty Serene, executive director. “We’re thrilled to bill a new relationship with Angel Studios, and to bring this film to Salina audiences in a space that makes high-quality, meaningful cinema accessible for all.”

Showtimes are Friday through Monday at 6:00 PM, with additional matinees on Saturday and Sunday at 2:00 PM. Tickets are $8 for Art Center members, $10 for seniors, and $12 for general admission.

Guests can also enjoy a full line of affordable concessions and premium amenities including 7.1 digital surround sound, laser projection, luxury seating, and a T-Coil hearing system for enhanced accessibility.

