Art Center Calling For Artists

The Salina Art Center is offering opportunities for artists.

According to the organization, they are issuing two calls for artists. The opportunities include:

Holiday Art Market

The Salina Art Center’s annual Holiday Art Market at the Warehouse (149 S 4th Street, Salina) will take place for the public on Saturday, December 2, 2023 from 9 AM to 2 PM. The Art Center has put out a call for artists and makers to submit an application to be selected for the event. Selection is on a first come, first serve basis and space is limited.

Submissions can be completed by using the application link provided on the website under the button reading, “submit application.” Please contact Darren Morawitz via email (dmora[email protected]) for questions or additional inquiries.

Holiday Art Market Booth Fees for Artists & Makers are as follows:

10’ x 10’ booth space is $50

6’ booth space is $25

The fee is non-refundable, and due upon notification of acceptance to confirm your place.

6’ tables and Chairs will be provided

Products sold must be original handmade items by the artist or craftsperson. Artists or makers must be present at their booth or table during the event. No commission is taken out from sales at this event. This is an opportunity for artists/craft persons who may have never participated in an art fair or craft show. Salina Art Center will work with those individuals to create a positive learning experience and help guide them through the process.

[http://%20https://www.cognitoforms.com/salinaartcenter/holidayartmarketvendorform?fbclid=IwAR0cFRe83SXvbfsesDJNFADFxdmBGLEpWHzEPdkRZDMPy7jbAtHiDsh2HVY]A full list of requirements and specs for the event are provided at our website. Applications for artists are due November 5, 2023. Selected vendors will be contacted via email of their status once their application has been reviewed by November 10.

Annual Gala Fashion Show

The second opportunity for artists aims to get word out to both artist and fashion designers. The Salina Art Center Annual Gala is set for Saturday, February 3, 2024 and will feature a unique opportunity for designers and artists to create avant-garde fashion piece(s) for a runway show during the event.

The gala’s upcoming theme is “Hammers and Heels” to represent the season of construction and renovation of the art center beginning November 1. We are looking for fashion pieces to be made from construction materials with less than 20% traditional fabrics. Six artists will be selected to participate. Each artist will be provided a supply stipend of $300, mileage, and hotel night in Salina on February 3, 2023. Submissions are to be made via email to Misty Serene at [email protected] and must include the following:

Submit official sketches in png/jpeg format

List of non-conventional materials used

Artist’s Statement

Artist’s Bio

Votes will be cast before and during the fundraiser for favorite look. The designer or artist with the most votes will receive a $1,000 prize. For a complete list of rules and expectations please refer to our website. An FAQ has also been provided online. Deadline for selection is November 10, 2023.

To learn more about both opportunities and their full list of rules and regulations, FAQ’s, please visit the Call for Artists webpage at www.salinaartcenter.org/call-for-artists.

Artists are encouraged to reach out to Darren Morawitz (for Holiday Art Market) or Misty Serene (Gala Fashion) for additional inquiries, questions or concerns.