Art “Carrying On” at Library, Online

The artistic endeavors of 27 seniors from Central High School are on display in the Salina Public Library and online through March 28th. Central art teacher Larry Cullins tells KSAL News that pieces for the exhibit were born last year at the beginning of the pandemic.

“Creatively Carrying On” includes a cross-section of drawing, painting and mixed media art. Students are encouraged to experiment while mastering rendering and composition, while incorporating the elements of design-line, color, space, form, texture, balance, unity and emphasis.

This collection represents Salina Central’s intermediate Art 2-D and Art 3-D seniors, Art 2-D and 3-D Advanced seniors, and Advanced Placement Art and Design candidates.

Above pieces created by: Jaymie Ferguson, Isaiah Houltberg and Devina Madera.

According to the library, the work of Salina Central High School Visual Art Department students will be included in the exhibit “Creatively Carrying On” on display in Salina Public Library’s Virtual Gallery 708 at salinapubliclibrary.org/virtual <http://salinapubliclibrary.org/virtual> until March 28.

Artists are Camila Arellanes, Katherynne Bettes, Katelyn Botz, Emma Brady, Isaiah Deckert, Yornely Felix, Jaymie Ferguson, Rebekah Franklin, McCabe Green, Aydan Hernandez, Isaiah Houltberg, Katelee Jennings, Julieonna Good, Justice Gonzales, Rianne Jordan, Devina Madera, Lucas McConnell, Mialee Miller, Andrea Pack, Shawn Pyeatt, Sydney Raman, Emily Redding, Allexys Ronning-Franco, Max Shaffer, Avery Smith and Chloe White.