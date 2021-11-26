Salina, KS

Now: 34 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 67 ° | Lo: 32 °

Art Auction to Benefit Relay For Life

Todd PittengerNovember 26, 2021

A Salina organization who is dedicated to the fight against cancer is using an art auction to raise funds to help support their effort.

The Salina Relay For Life organization tells KSAL News are 216 pieces will be going up for bid on an auction site. Bidding starts on Nov 29th at 10 am and will run until Dec 6th at 6 pm.

All proceeds will go to Saline County Relay For Life. Though its most visible event is the annual relay, the organization raises funding all year to support their mission of fighting cancer.

The Relay For Life movement is dedicated to helping communities attack cancer. Through funds donated, time given, or awareness raised, our communities are teaming up – virtually or in person – to make a difference. When we rally together in the fight against cancer, we can accomplish anything.

_ _ _

AUCTION LINK

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

VIDEO: Tips Sought in Shots Fired C...

Police are seeking tips in an incident involving gunshots fired from a moving vehicle. The case is t...

November 26, 2021 Comments

Art Auction to Benefit Relay For Li...

Kansas News

November 26, 2021

Salina Post Office Anticipates Holi...

Top News

November 26, 2021

VIDEO: Second Helping of Drive Thru...

Kansas News

November 25, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Art Auction to Benefit Re...
November 26, 2021Comments
VIDEO: Second Helping of ...
November 25, 2021Comments
Feztival of Trees This We...
November 25, 2021Comments
Apple is King of the Pies
November 25, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices