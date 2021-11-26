Art Auction to Benefit Relay For Life

A Salina organization who is dedicated to the fight against cancer is using an art auction to raise funds to help support their effort.

The Salina Relay For Life organization tells KSAL News are 216 pieces will be going up for bid on an auction site. Bidding starts on Nov 29th at 10 am and will run until Dec 6th at 6 pm.

All proceeds will go to Saline County Relay For Life. Though its most visible event is the annual relay, the organization raises funding all year to support their mission of fighting cancer.

The Relay For Life movement is dedicated to helping communities attack cancer. Through funds donated, time given, or awareness raised, our communities are teaming up – virtually or in person – to make a difference. When we rally together in the fight against cancer, we can accomplish anything.

AUCTION LINK