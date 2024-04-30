Art and Music to Take Over Downtown

By Todd Pittenger April 30, 2024

The first weekend in May in Downtown Salina will be busy, full of live music and art.

It begins Friday, when a combination of art and music will come alive for another “First Friday” event in downtown. Activities include:

  • Peaceful Body Wellness Retreat 148 S Santa Fe is hosting an artist reception featuring local artist Karla Pricket from 5-7 pm
  • Subvert Studio 116 E Iron is hosting an artist reception featuring Noah Flores. DJ K-ODD will be adding his music from 5-8 pm
  • Greater Salina Community Foundation in the United Building on the 8th Floor is hosting an artist reception featuring artist Rachel Miller from 4-6 pm
  • A Work in Progress 218 E Walnut is hosting an artist reception featuring local artist Renelle Kvasnicka from 4-6 pm
  • Salina Downtown Inc is hosting Vegan Shark at City Lights Stage 6-8 pm

The on Saturday the 14th annual SculptureTour Salina Unwrap party begins 11:00 am, with 22 new sculptures unwrapped in Downtown Salina. This year’s SculptureTour is dedicated to Salina Champion, Sylvia Rice the co-founder of SculptureTour Salina and the Director of Visit Salina.

 

 