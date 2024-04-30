Art and Music to Take Over Downtown

The first weekend in May in Downtown Salina will be busy, full of live music and art.

It begins Friday, when a combination of art and music will come alive for another “First Friday” event in downtown. Activities include:

Peaceful Body Wellness Retreat 148 S Santa Fe is hosting an artist reception featuring local artist Karla Pricket from 5-7 pm

Subvert Studio 116 E Iron is hosting an artist reception featuring Noah Flores. DJ K-ODD will be adding his music from 5-8 pm

Greater Salina Community Foundation in the United Building on the 8 th Floor is hosting an artist reception featuring artist Rachel Miller from 4-6 pm

A Work in Progress 218 E Walnut is hosting an artist reception featuring local artist Renelle Kvasnicka from 4-6 pm

Salina Downtown Inc is hosting Vegan Shark at City Lights Stage 6-8 pm

The on Saturday the 14th annual SculptureTour Salina Unwrap party begins 11:00 am, with 22 new sculptures unwrapped in Downtown Salina. This year’s SculptureTour is dedicated to Salina Champion, Sylvia Rice the co-founder of SculptureTour Salina and the Director of Visit Salina.