Salina, KS

Now: 82 °

Currently: Mostly Cloudy

Hi: 87 ° | Lo: 68 °

Arsonist on Most Wanted List Caught

Todd PittengerJune 7, 2021

The June list of Salina’s Most Wanted went online Saturday. By Monday a man on it wanted for arson charges had been caught.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, Robert Davis has been arrested. He was wanted for a felony probation violation for  conspiracy to commit aggravated arson

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is released. The May list generated 16 arrests, including a murder suspect.  Additionally, one crime stoppers reward was paid out.

Those on the June list are wanted for crimes which include among other things aggravated battery, aggravated assault, fleeing and eluding, making criminal threats, burglary, felony theft , and felony drug crimes.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,432 criminals have been caught, and 429 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

The most wanted program was founded through the cooperation of the Salina Police Department, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the Salina Journal, and Newsradio 1150 KSAL.

_ _ _

Salina’s Most Wanted

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Click It or Ticket Enforcement Camp...

Saline County Sheriff Deputies stayed busy over the recent Memorial Day Weekend keeping roads and hi...

June 7, 2021 Comments

Two Years on Two Wheels

Top News

June 7, 2021

Arsonist on Most Wanted List Caught

Kansas News

June 7, 2021

Trailer, Welder Stolen

Kansas News

June 7, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Click It or Ticket Enforc...
June 7, 2021Comments
Arsonist on Most Wanted L...
June 7, 2021Comments
Trailer, Welder Stolen
June 7, 2021Comments
Stolen Motorcycle Recover...
June 7, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices