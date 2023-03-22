Arson Suspected in Truck Fire

Arson is suspected after fire crews and Salina Police were called to a truck fire early Wednesday morning. Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that evidence found at the scene in the 1700 block of E. Iron suggests the 2021 Ford F250 was purposely set ablaze.

A witness told police they saw a white van in the area with two males inside.

Another person told investigators they heard a loud boom. Police are sifting through area video surveillance cameras to help identify possible suspects.

The truck is valued at $30,000 and owned by K.L.A. Environmental Services of Scott City, Kansas.