Salina, KS

Now: 49 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 62 ° | Lo: 47 °

Arson Suspected in Truck Fire

KSAL StaffMarch 22, 2023

Arson is suspected after fire crews and Salina Police were called to a truck fire early Wednesday morning. Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that evidence found at the scene in the 1700 block of E. Iron suggests the 2021 Ford F250 was purposely set ablaze.

A witness told police they saw a white van in the area with two males inside.

Another person told investigators they heard a loud boom. Police are sifting through area video surveillance cameras to help identify possible suspects.

The truck is valued at $30,000 and owned by K.L.A. Environmental Services of Scott City, Kansas.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Arson Suspected in Truck Fire

Arson is suspected after fire crews and Salina Police were called to a truck fire early Wednesday mo...

March 22, 2023 Comments

Trespassing at Closed Fun Center

Kansas News

March 22, 2023

WBCA Lists Kansas’ Taiyanna Jacks...

Sports News

March 22, 2023

Mills Selected to Lead Shocker Prog...

Sports News

March 22, 2023

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Arson Suspected in Truck ...
March 22, 2023Comments
Trespassing at Closed Fun...
March 22, 2023Comments
Farm Show Starts Wednesda...
March 22, 2023Comments
Burglary at Salina Hotel
March 21, 2023Comments

LISTEN LIVE

© 2007 - 2023 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KYEZ  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra