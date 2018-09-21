Salina, KS

Arson Suspected in Truck Fire

KSAL StaffSeptember 21, 2018

A stolen pickup truck is found engulfed in flames at a Salina park.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that an officer on patrol drove into Lakewood Park on E. Iron around 12:30am Friday and discovered a truck burning in the east parking lot.

The truck was so badly damaged, officers used the rims to identify the vehicle as a GMC, and the licence plate to find the owners.

Scott and Dawn Christensen told investigators the keys to the truck were still hanging on a hook in their kitchen. The truck was stolen from their home in the 200 block of Des Moines sometime between 11pm Thursday and 12:30am Friday.

The 2013 GMC Sierra was valued at $16,000. Authorities say the intense fire melted the asphalt causing $2,000 damage to the parking lot.

There are no suspects in the case.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

