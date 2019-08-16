Salina, KS

Now: 71 °

Currently: Mostly Cloudy

Hi: 89 ° | Lo: 68 °

BREAKING NEWS

Arson Suspected in Salina Fire

KSAL StaffAugust 16, 2019

No one was injured after a suspicious fire damaged a trailer in west Salina.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers and crews from the Salina Fire Department were sent to 615 Beverly Drive on Thursday evening around 9:30pm.

Police say an argument between a 34-year-old woman and a male acquaintance at the residence may have led him to start the blaze after he threatened  to “burn down the house.” Authorities report the fire started in a bedroom.

Damage is estimated at around $1,000. The trailer is not hooked up to gas or electrical power.

Police say the male acquaintance is the possible suspect in the case.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Breaking News Top News

UPDATE: Body Found in Southwest Sal...

Police were on the scene Friday after a body was discovered in a field in Southwest Salina The bo...

August 16, 2019 Comments

Arson Suspected in Salina Fire

Kansas News

August 16, 2019

2019 KCAC Volleyball Preseason Team...

Sports News

August 16, 2019

KWU, Bethany Place Three on KCAC Wo...

Sports News

August 16, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Arson Suspected in Salina...
August 16, 2019Comments
“Clear the Shelters...
August 16, 2019Comments
Truck Driver Killed in Cr...
August 16, 2019Comments
Water At Salina Parks Rem...
August 16, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH