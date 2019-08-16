Arson Suspected in Salina Fire

No one was injured after a suspicious fire damaged a trailer in west Salina.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers and crews from the Salina Fire Department were sent to 615 Beverly Drive on Thursday evening around 9:30pm.

Police say an argument between a 34-year-old woman and a male acquaintance at the residence may have led him to start the blaze after he threatened to “burn down the house.” Authorities report the fire started in a bedroom.

Damage is estimated at around $1,000. The trailer is not hooked up to gas or electrical power.

Police say the male acquaintance is the possible suspect in the case.