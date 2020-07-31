Salina, KS

Arson Suspect Caught on Camera

Jeremy BohnJuly 31, 2020

It appears that home in central Salina was intentionally set on fire by a male subject.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that at 1 a.m. Thursday, a fire started at a residence at 413 W. Republic.

George Meinhardt, 40, Salina, is the owner, however, he leases the home to tenants. The tenants were able to put out the fire before it spread.

Reviewing surveillance footage from the neighborhood shows that the house was set on fire by a subject who then ran from the area.

The subject is a white male who was wearing light colored clothing and shorts.

Total damage is estimated at $1,000.

Video of the incident can be viewed below:

https://neighbors.ring.com/n/0nZrldKMzm

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

