Arson Suspect Arrested

A Salina man was arrested for damages caused after allegedly setting his own car on fire.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that just after 1am on Wednesday morning, Salina fire crews were sent to the 100 block of S. 10th Street to douse the flames.

Interviews with neighbors and further investigation led police back to talk with the car’s owner, 42-year-old Joshua Blex.

Blex was detained by officers after they found him in possession of a glass jar filled with gasoline.

He was taken into custody on Thursday and is now facing three counts of arson, criminal use of an explosive device and another charge for criminal damage to property.

Authorities say a 2000 Pontiac Sunfire, vinyl fence and overhead lines owned by Cox Media were damaged by the heat from the fire.

Police also accuse him of slashing the right rear tire on 2007 Dodge Durango in the area. Loss and damage in the case is listed at over $1,700.