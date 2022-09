A loud bang leads a neighbor to call police about a trailer fire.

According to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester, officers were sent to the 700 block of Willow on Friday night around 6pm after a pile of tree limbs on a trailer were set on fire.

Police say the 8-foot by 10-foot metal trailer with a wood deck sustained about $1,000 damage in what Salina Fire officials are deeming an arson.

There are no suspects but a witness did see a white, Grand Am vehicle in the area.