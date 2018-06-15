Arson Arrest

A call from a passerby leads to the arrest of a man suspected of arson.

Captain Jim Hughes with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office tells KSAL News that a witness noticed smoke coming from a grassy area near the flood control levy in the 2400 block of N. Ohio Thursday evening just before 6pm.

Deputies quickly responded and extinguished the small fire and then found 25-year-old Devin Lyle in the area.

Investigators say he allegedly used a lighter and matches to start the fire.

Lyle is now facing charges that could include arson and littering.