Arrests Made in Tangled Web

KSAL StaffFebruary 13, 2018

A man and woman from Salina are jailed on theft charges and for lying to police after using a victim’s debit card to make unauthorized purchases.

Police Captain Mike Sweeney tells KSAL News that 37-year-old Jessica Hawk-Loughrey and 27-year-old Nicholas Beck were arrested on Monday after the alleged misuse of a woman’s bank card.

Captain Sweeney says the victim contacted authorities after she discovered unauthorized activity on her card over a two day period at Salina’s Wal-Mart, 2900 S. 9th.

Police say the victim used an online service known as Care . com to find a personal assistant to help around her home and to pick up groceries. That person turned out to be Melissa Coleman – who then passed the job off to her acquaintance Jessica Hawk-Loughrey.

Hawk-Loughrey pretended to be Coleman – shopping for the victim and then made side purchases for herself and Nicholas Beck on February 3 and February 4 for just over $289.

Police say both are facing theft charges for using a common scheme and for giving false information to police officers.

Melissa Coleman is not facing any criminal charges in the case.

