Chase Ends with Two Arrests

A couple is in jail after fleeing Salina Police in a chase that reached speeds of 100mph.

Police Sergeant Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News that an officer attempted to pull over a Chevy Silverado with an expired tag on Saturday around 11:30pm.

The chase that began in the 1700 block of Centennial ended in the 2000 block of S. Halstead Road as 25-year-old Deaven Williamson of Salina and 21-year-old Maliya Navarro-Fields of Wichita abandoned the truck, ran into a field and hopped a few fences before being rounded up.

Both are facing charges for interference with law enforcement while Williamson has a slew of traffic violations on top of a felony warrant he was wanted for.