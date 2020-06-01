Arrest Made in Salina Motel Shooting; No Serious Injuries

A Salina woman is recovering from a non-life threatening gun shot wound and a Topeka man is behind bars after a Sunday afternoon motel shooting.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that an officer observed a vehicle in the 300 block of 9th St. that had a victim suffering from a gun shot wound at 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

Moments earlier, two women were inside of room No. 25 at the Airliner Motel, 781 N. Broadway Blvd., when they say someone knocked on the door. When they opened the door, they saw a white male, approximately 5-foot-7-inches tall, standing in the doorway. The man then allegedly fired two shots in to the room, striking one of the women, 23-year-old Molly Griffin, Salina, in the back of the shoulder. The other woman, 34-year-old Amanda Martinez, Assaria, was not hurt. The shooter then fled.

When police arrived they found two .22 caliber shell casings inside of the motel room. After talking to numerous eye witnesses, authorities got conflicting reports on ethnicity of the shooter, but narrowed the subject down to a man wearing a white shirt with brown or maroon shorts.

A short time later, an officer on patrol spotted a man who matched the description of witnesses coming out of the alley in the 600 block of N. 12th St and arrested him.

The man, 33-year-old Michael Haffner, Topeka, is charged with aggravated battery and aggravated burglary.

Griffin was sent to Salina Regional Health Center with a non-life threatening gun shot wound.