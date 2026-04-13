Arrest Stems from Custody Dispute

A Salina man was arrested after a dispute over child custody escalated into violent threats.

Police Lt. Andrew Zeigler tells KSAL News that 26-year-old Alexander Montgomery was arrested on Friday after an argument took a violent turn. Police say the argument spilled into the street in the 1500 block of Oak where Montgomery allegedly threatened to shoot a 22-year-old male with what turned out to be a BB-gun.

Eight witnesses confirmed the account to investigators. No one was hurt.

Montgomery is now facing a possible charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.