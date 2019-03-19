Salina, KS

Arrest Made in Salina Robbery

KSAL StaffMarch 19, 2019

A man who told police officers he was robbed at knife point as he worked at Long John Silver’s Sunday morning – recanted his story Monday and was taken into custody.

Captain Gary Hanus tells KSAL News that investigators, “Did a great job on this case,” and arrested 26-year-old Darius Harris after inconsistencies in his story led to a confession.

Harris told officers on Sunday that a white male, dressed in black approached him outside the business, forced him back inside and then stole a bank deposit bag, plus money from the register.

Police used a warrant to search his vehicle and residence and found $2,400 in suspected stolen funds.

Harris, who was the store’s general manager is now facing multiple charges that could include felony theft and felony interference with law enforcement.

