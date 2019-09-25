Arrest Made in Possible Child Sex Abuse Case

An investigation by the Salina Police Department leads to the arrest of a Salina man for possible sexual abuse of children.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the case began back on Aug. 12, 2019 and involves one three-year-old female and one four-year-old female. Forrester says that the mother of the two victims reported to Salina Regional Health Center that there was possible sexual abuse from the girls’ babysitter.

Police began an investigation in to 23-year-old Sebastian Ames, Salina. Ames allegedly lived with the two girls’ father from June to Aug. earlier this year and would babysit the two while the dad was at work. The mother was out of town during that time span.

The investigation continued on Tuesday with an arrest of Ames at 4 p.m.

Ames is charged with two counts of rape and two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child.