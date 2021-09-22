Arrest Made in Murder Case

Saline County law enforcement have made an arrest in connection with the discovery of a body on Tuesday.

According to Salina Police, on September 17th, Manuel Medina-Castro and members of his immediate family arrived at the Saline County Jail. Manuel Medina-Castro’s family members reported a vehicle, which Manuel had borrowed from a family member, contained a significant amount of what appeared to be blood and a spent shell casing.

Salina Police Department Detectives responded to the 2500 block of Ambassador Drive, Salina, Kansas, and located the vehicle borrowed by Manuel Medina-Castrol. They also observed a substantial amount of what appeared to be blood inside of the family member’s vehicle.

A search warrant was obtained for the vehicle and residence. The subsequent search revealed evidence to indicate a violent crime had occurred, a firearm was recovered, and it was believed someone had been grievously injured.

Medina-Castro was arrested for the following charges:

Criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Battery of a Law Enforcement Officer

Felony Damage to property

Since September 17th investigators from the Salina Police Department, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and

Saline County Sheriff’s Office have conducted a joint investigation to locate and identify a potential victim.

On September 21st law enforcement developed information that the victim may be located in the 3100 block of

West McReynolds Road in rural Saline County. During the search of that area, a deceased person was located.

Law enforcement is waiting on confirmation of the identity of the victim along with the autopsy results. The autopsy has been scheduled. Notification of the next-of-kin is pending.

On September 22nd the Salina Police Department is requesting the following additional charge for

Medina-Castro:

Murder; Second Degree.

This continues to be an active investigation.

If you have any information relative to this case, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit https://new.tipsubmit.com/en/create-report/anonymous/salina.org to submit a web tip. You may receive a

cash reward up to $1,000. Tipsters may also contact the Saline County Sheriff’s Office at (785) 826-6500. Saline County Sheriff’s case number 2021-16812.