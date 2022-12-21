Salina, KS

Arrest Made in Indecent Liberties Case

KSAL StaffDecember 21, 2022

A 14-year-old girl’s conversation with a trusted adult leads to the arrest of a man and two women in northeast Saline County.

Investigator Kody Trower with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office tells KSAL News that 48-year-old Shawn D. McHone, 40-year-old Falon N. McHone and 26-year-old Lindsey N. Whisenhunt were taken into custody on Tuesday after authorities learned about alleged abuse happening inside the home with four children under the age of seventeen.

The children have been released to relatives while Shawn D. McHone is facing possible charges of battery and indecent liberties with a child.

Authorities are requesting charges of criminal threat and abuse of a child for Falon N. McHone, while Whisenhunt could be charged with assault and aggravated battery.

Trower says the investigation is ongoing and additional charges could be filed against the trio.

