Arrest Made in Fentanyl Overdose Case

An arrest has been made in a case involving the fentanyl overdose death of a Kansas teen..

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation secured an arrest warrant connected to the January 2023 fentanyl overdose death of the 15-year-old from Lansing.

According to the KBI, on Wednesday at around 11:15 a.m., 19-year-old Torin M. Baughman of Lansing, was arrested for first-degree murder, or in the alternative distribution of a controlled substance causing death, and aggravated endangering a child.

The 15-year-old victim was found deceased in his home on Jan. 18, 2023. The Lansing Police Department requested KBI assistance with the case in June of 2023.

After his arrest, Baughman was booked into the Leavenworth County Jail. Bond was set at $500,000.

The investigation is ongoing. The Leavenworth County Attorney’s Office is expected to prosecute the case.