Arrest Made in Domestic Violence Case

A man throws a CD player at a woman during a domestic argument that turned violent.

According to Police Captain Jim Feldman, on Thursday around 10:45pm, officers were sent to a home in the 300 block of S. 4th Street after a woman dialed 911.

Police say 30-year-old Nalo Bishop hit the woman in the face with the Compact Disc player, then allegedly pushed the 42-year-old woman to the floor and began to strangle her. She was able to escape and call for help.

Bishop is now facing charges for aggravated battery. The woman had scratch and bruise around her eye.