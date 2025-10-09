Arrest Made in Domestic Battery Case

A Salina man is facing charges for allegedly battering his girlfriend at a local nightclub.

According to Captain Jim Hughes with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Elier Ricardo Diaz-Brito was arrested for an incident that occurred at the Shady Lady’s Gentleman Club on West Old 40 Hwy around 2am on Thursday.

Deputies report the 33-year-old woman told law enforcement that Diaz-Brito battered her at the club after stealing her cell phone and damaging her vehicle.

The victim received injuries that did not require immediate medical treatment.

A short time later, Diaz-Britto was located by Salina Police officers and Sheriff deputies in Salina and was arrested for charges that could include: aggravated robbery, aggravated intimidation of a witness and aggravated domestic battery.