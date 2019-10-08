Salina, KS

Now: 60 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 75 ° | Lo: 57 °

Arrest Made in Deadly Bar Shooting

MetroSourceOctober 8, 2019

One of the two suspects in a deadly shooting at a Kansas City, Kansas, bar is under arrest.

Police announced yesterday that 23-year-old Javier Alatorre was taken into custody in Kansas City, Missouri, and was awaiting extradition back to Wyandotte County to face charges.

Alatorre and 29-year-old Hugo Villanueva-Morales are accused of shooting and killing four people and injuring five others early Sunday morning at the Tequila KC bar near 10th Street and Central Avenue.

The men who died have been identified as 29-year-old Alfredo Calderon, 29-year-old Ebar Meza-Aguirre, 34-year-old Francisco Anaya-Garcia and 58-year-old Martin Rodriguez-Gonzalez.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Tilt Bed Trailer Stolen

Salina Police are looking for a trailer thief. Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that...

October 8, 2019 Comments

Arrest Made in Deadly Bar Shooting

Kansas News

October 8, 2019

Shelter Closes Due to Parvovirus

Kansas News

October 8, 2019

AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 10/7

Sports News

October 8, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Tilt Bed Trailer Stolen
October 8, 2019Comments
Arrest Made in Deadly Bar...
October 8, 2019Comments
Shelter Closes Due to Par...
October 8, 2019Comments
Salina Police Log 10-7-19
October 7, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH