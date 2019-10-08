Arrest Made in Deadly Bar Shooting

One of the two suspects in a deadly shooting at a Kansas City, Kansas, bar is under arrest.

Police announced yesterday that 23-year-old Javier Alatorre was taken into custody in Kansas City, Missouri, and was awaiting extradition back to Wyandotte County to face charges.

Alatorre and 29-year-old Hugo Villanueva-Morales are accused of shooting and killing four people and injuring five others early Sunday morning at the Tequila KC bar near 10th Street and Central Avenue.

The men who died have been identified as 29-year-old Alfredo Calderon, 29-year-old Ebar Meza-Aguirre, 34-year-old Francisco Anaya-Garcia and 58-year-old Martin Rodriguez-Gonzalez.