Arrest Made for Child Sexual Abuse Material

The discovery of alleged child pornography on a laptop leads to the arrest of a Salina man.

According to Police Lt. Andrew Zeigler, investigators were alerted to suspicious material found on a computer by a resident in a home in the 600 block of S. 5th Street. Police seized several electronic items including the laptop and interviewed a suspect who admitted to owning the images.

Police say the child sexual assault material came from an open source and was not created by 41-year-old Cody L. Pacheco, who is now facing numerous charges which could include unlawful possession of visual depiction of a child 12 to 16 years old and sexual exploitation of a child.

Photo courtesy Saline Co. Jail