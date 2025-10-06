Arrest Made in Child Sex Case

A tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children prompted the arrest of a Herington man.

According to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday deputies arrested 29-year-old Matthew Jordan Schaecher on a warrant for internet trading in child pornography, aggravated internet trading in child pornography, and sexual exploitation of a child.

The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office began the investigation after receiving tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. During the investigation, a search warrant was executed at a residence in the 800 Block of W Day Street, Herington on September 4th. The Herington Police Department assisted in the execution of the search warrant. Additional search warrants were executed and the warrant was then issued for the arrest of Schaecher.

Anyone with information regarding any crime can contact the Dickinson County Sheriff’s office at 785-263-4081. Citizens can submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers of Dickinson County at 1-888-535-8477 or the Crime Stoppers online/mobile app via www.p3tips.com.