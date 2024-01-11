Arrest Made in Burglary at Salina Tavern

A Salina man suspected in the burglary of a local bar is in jail.

According to Police Captain Jim Feldman, officers used a couple of search warrants on Wednesday to gather evidence and then took 44-year-old Patrick Hull, Jr. into custody.

The charges stem from a break-in at the Hideaway Bar, at 540 Willis Avenue on January 8th where someone forced open a video game machine and stole the cash.

Police say a tip lead to a plan to interview Hull – who was pulled over on Wednesday afternoon after an officer noticed he was driving a pickup with an illegal tag.

Further conversations led to the warrants being served at two homes in north and south Salina. Hull is now facing charges that could include burglary, felony theft and damage to property.

Police have not recovered the stolen cash.