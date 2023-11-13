Arrest Made in Armed Robbery Case

A tip leads to the arrest of a Salina man accused of committing a robbery at gunpoint back in September.

According to Police Sergeant Kyle Tonniges, 41-year-old Phyroom Ketkan was taken into custody by authorities in Sedgwick County.

Police allege that Ketkan and another suspect entered a home in the 300 block of N. Penn Street on September 19th, demanded money while threatening the residents inside with a shotgun. One victim was stabbed with a knife during the incident.

The person suffered non-life threatening cuts to his head and shoulders. Police are still searching for the second suspect in the case. Ketkan is now facing a number of charges that could include aggravated robbery, aggravated battery and burglary.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call

Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS.

Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, or Detective Carswell, case 2023-

29225.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.