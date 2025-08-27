Arrest Made in Alleged Attempted Murder Case

A Salina man wanted in Concordia for attempted 1st degree murder is now in custody.

Police Lt. Andrew Zeigler tells KSAL News that 45-year-old Miralis J. Cozart was taken into custody on Tuesday at a hotel in the 200 block of S. Broadway. Condordia Police named Miralis as the primary suspect in a shooting incident that occurred on August 17th in Concordia.

Kansas State Parole officers along with officers from Salina Police were able to take him into custody without incident.

Authorities say he’s facing charges that could include, attempted 1st degree murder, aggravated robbery and attempted aggravated robbery.