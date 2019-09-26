Arrest Made in 3 Vehicle Thefts

A Salina woman who was sought by authorities for stealing a couple of vehicles is in jail after punching the owner of a third truck she allegedly stole.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers were sent to the 300 block of N. Phillips on Wednesday evening around 8:20pm after neighbors heard a disturbance in the street.

Police arrested 20-year-old Ashlee N. Worley after James Armstrong held her down until officers arrived. Police say Armstrong had reported his 1989 GMC pickup stolen earlier Wednesday morning. That evening he heard the sound of the distinctive exhaust system on his truck drive past his house – so he jumped into his wife’s car to follow.

Armstrong then confronted Worley and a black male passenger when they parked his truck on Phillips. Police say she punched Armstrong in the face and threatened to stab him before he gained control. The passenger ran off during the fracus.

Worley is now facing multiple charges for battery, criminal threat, driving without a valid license and vehicle theft. Investigators have also linked her to a couple of thefts earlier this week of a Chevy Malibu and a Kymco moped.

The two victims described her to authorities as a redheaded woman with a distinctive tattoo on her chest.

Ashlee N. Worley

Original story:

Investigators are looking for a redheaded woman in connection to a couple of stolen vehicles over the weekend. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a 60-year-old man and a 44-year-old man each met the suspect with similar results, each had their vehicles allegedly stolen by the white, twenty-something female with a distinctive tattoo on her chest. Police say on Friday, the 60-year-old victim was in Oakdale Park and was approached by the woman on a bike to help her move. The man told officers he gave her a ride to his house, the two played billiards, when he went to change his clothes she allegedly grabbed the keys to his 2006 Chevy Malibu and left. The gray 4-door is valued at $3,500 and has Kansas tag: 241 HUV. On Saturday afternoon, police say the suspect met another man at a garage sale on S. Phillips. She convinced the 44-year-old to give her a ride to his home so she could clean up and take a shower. On the way he stopped off at Wholesale Liquor, 115 N. Ohio to make a purchase. When he came back out from the store the redhead and his moped were gone. The 2009 Kymco is valued at $1,000 and has Kansas tag: 37 CVW. Police say the white female was described by both men as a 5-foot-4 redhead about 150-pounds with a distinctive chest tattoo. She may also have a star tattoo on one of her legs.