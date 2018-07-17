Arrest Made in 2003 Beloit Murder

An arrest has been made in connection with a 15-year-old murder in Beloit.

According to a release sent to KSAL News from Beloit City Manager Jason Rabe, on Monday 46-year-old Charles (“Chuck”) Ray Fleming was arrested on a charge of First Degree Murder for the murder of Carol Fleming. The murder happened on August 16th, 2003 in Beloit.

Fleming was arrested by the Johnson County, Kansas Sheriff’s Department and is being transported to Mitchell County by Beloit Police Chief Dave Elam and Mitchell County Sheriff Tony Perez.

The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Department and Beloit Police Department continue to work on this joint investigation.

A First Appearance hearing before the District Magistrate Judge will be scheduled once Mr. Fleming is booked and processed in Mitchell County.