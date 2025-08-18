Arrest Made for Lewd, Lascivious Behavior

A Salina man was taken into custody after alleged lewd acts in central Salina.

Police Lt. Andrew Zeigler tells KSAL News that 61-year-old Gerald Shaw was arrested on Friday after a 36-year-old woman contacted authorities regarding a man who was exposing himself to her and her teenage daughter.

Police found Shaw a short time later and arrested him on charges that could include lewd and lascivious behavior.

Police say he’s facing additional charges for personal use marijuana that was found in his possession as well.