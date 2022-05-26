Arrest Made for Alleged Criminal Threat, Trespassing

A Salina man was arrested Wednesday for an alleged criminal threat toward an acquaintance.

Police Capt. Gary Hanus tells KSAL News that at 2 a.m. Wednesday, officers were sent to the 100 block of Ellsworth Avenue. A 35-year-old woman had called in and reported a man had made threats to her and was still in the backyard of the residence.

Upon police arrival, the victim told officers that the man had originally contacted her on social media, which led to the in-person confrontation. After some investigation, Hanus said officers found the threat to be credible, although it was not disclosed what the threat entailed.

Colt Carter, a 38-year-old Salina man, was the man in question and was arrested and booked into the Saline County Jail on requested charges of criminal threat and criminal trespass.