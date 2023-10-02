Arrest Made After Woman Threatened

A Salina man was taken into custody Sunday after he allegedly threatened to kill his girlfriend.

According to Police Sergeant Kyle Tonniges officers were sent to the Travel Lodge on South Broadway Sunday morning around 9:15am after a woman called her family for help.

Police soon intervened and asked 35-year-old Eric Ehster to come out of the room. He tried to hide and then reportedly took a swing at an officer and missed. Ehster was tased and taken to jail.

He’s now facing a number of charges that could include criminal threat, assault and battery of a law enforcement officer.