Arrest Made after Wednesday Stabbing

A Salina man is in custody after an argument took a violent turn.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that 21-year-old Damien Anderson was arrested early Wednesday morning after allegedly stabbing an 18-year-old male acquaintance.

Police say the disagreement began around 1am in a house in the 800 block of W. Prescott. Several witnesses told investigators that as the argument escalated, Anderson grabbed a large knife and began chasing the victim, stabbing him in the back before the 18-year-old could climb into a friend’s car.

The victim was treated at Salina Regional Health Center for stab wound in the back. Anderson was taken into custody a short time later without incident and is facing a possible charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Police say Anderson suffered minor injuries during the quarrel as well.