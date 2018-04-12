Arrest Made After Vehicle Strikes Victim

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest after a victim was struck by her own vehicle being driven by her sister with the victim’s husband inside.

Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News that deputies were sent to a disturbance at a residence in the 100 block of S. 3rd St. in Bridgeport on Wednesday shortly before 2 p.m.

A 27-year-old female victim reported to deputies that her sister and the victim’s husband, a 38-year-old male, had piled in to the victim’s vehicle with the intent to leave the property against her wishes.

The victim, who believed her sister did not have a valid driver’s license, did not want her driving the vehicle. During the argument, the victim’s sister, 31-year-old Julia Nicole Kagle-Neeley–also of that residence–backed up and struck the victim with the 2016 Subaru Legacy sedan that belonged to both the victim and her husband.

Melander says that while the vehicle was backing out, the victim was trying block the vehicle from doing so. The car then struck the victim in the lower back area. The vehicle then pulled forward, looped around and was in the process of driving forward out of the driveway where the victim was standing. As the car got closer, the victim feared being hit by the car and dove out of the way to keep from being hit.

Kagle-Neeley drove away with the victim’s husband inside.

Deputies then searched the area as well as several businesses in Salina for the Kagle-Neeley, however, couldn’t locate her.

The deputies were following up with the victim on Thursday morning in Bridgeport, when they located Kagle-Neeley and arrested her on multiple charges including aggravated battery and aggravated assault.

No medical attention was required for the victim. The husband will not be charged.

Deputies believe that alcohol may have been involved in the confrontation.