Arrest Made after Teen Dragged from Home

A family calls for help after their daughter was dragged out of a Salina home by a male acquaintance.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that a 17-year-old girl had a bloody nose and marks on her arm after 18-year-old Moses Breadon allegedly dragged her out of her home in the 1400 block of Teakwood early Sunday morning.

Police say around 3am, Breadon began banging on the door demanding the girl come with him. When the girl cracked open the door to talk, he rushed in, grabbed her and forced her outside.

At one point she was pushed into his pickup but managed to escape and run back into the house where her family dialed 911. During the altercation he also grabbed a dog.

Officers took him into custody a short time later at a home in the 900 block of Maple. The girl was treated by EMS at the scene. Breadon is now facing charges that could include aggravated kidnapping, domestic battery and criminal threat.