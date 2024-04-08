Arrest Made After Shots Fired on Fairdale

A Salina man was taken into custody on Friday evening after allegedly firing shots from an SUV.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that around 5pm, witnesses reported hearing gunfire in the 700 block of Fairdale Road and seeing a dark gray, Dodge SUV speed away.

A short time later a witness on Magnolia Road was able to give police the license plate number of the speeding Dodge which led officers to the 900 block of South 2nd Street.

Once on scene, authorities made contact with a 27-year-old female at the residence and asked her to leave the property and take with her three children under the age of 8 who were there.

A negotiator was brought in to talk with 38-year-old Zachary L. VanBebber who exited the home peacefully about 90-minutes later.

Police used a search warrant on the house and vehicle and found two handguns, shell casings and marijuana.

Vanbebber is now facing multiple charges in connection to the case that could include criminal use of weapons, unlawful discharge of firearm in city limits, driving while suspended and possession of pot and paraphernalia.