Arrest Made After Pursuit, Drugs Found

A Salina man that led police on a pursuit on Sunday is facing several charges.

Jesse Wray, 23, is charged with possession of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony obstruction, felony flee and elude and failure to report an accident among many others.

The situation started at 1:15 a.m., when an officer was in the 400 block of N. Broadway Boulevard. A gold, 2005 Pontiac Bonneville was discovered to have expired tags, so the officer attempted a traffic stop. The driver of the Bonneville, later identified as Wray, kept driving and a pursuit started.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that Wray led the officer all around southern Salina, with speeds reaching as high as 80 mph. At one point, Wray even drove around spike strips.

Eventually, Wray attempted to turn at the intersection of Lewis and Cloud, but the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.

Wray fled on foot and ended up in the backyard of a residence at 920 Russell Ave., where he was taken into custody.

Just over 30 grams of methamphetamine and 67 grams of marijuana were found in Wray’s possession and in the vehicle.