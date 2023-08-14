Arrest Made after Man Scuffles with Deputy

A Nebraska man is facing multiple charges after allegedly tussling with Saline County Sheriff’s deputies on Friday.

Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that 25-year-old Matthew McBride was taken into custody Friday morning around 8:15am after a deputy was sent to check out a vehicle on the roadway in the 5900 block of E. Mentor Road.

Deputies say McBride was groggy – then combative after conversing with law enforcement. At one point he hit a deputy in the head and threw a baggie of suspected illegal drugs into the trees that was later recovered.

McBride is now facing charges that could include battery on a law enforcement officer plus use and possession of methamphetamine.